La Niña 2025 Is Gearing Up. Here Are The Weird Weather Events It Could Bring To Your Region

If you've lived somewhere long enough, you probably have a decent idea of what each season will bring weather-wise. But every so often, Mother Nature will throw a wrench into the works. She often does this through two types of fluctuating climate patterns: El Niño and La Niña. Together they're referred to as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle, and both involve temperature changes in the Pacific Ocean that can affect global weather patterns. The former involves above-average ocean temperatures, and the latter involves cooler ocean temperatures. Both alter the Pacific jet stream alongside normal winter conditions in the various U.S. regions.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 71% chance of La Niña conditions in October through December 2025 and a 54% chance it will persist from December through February 2026. This would typically mean more precipitation in the U.S. Northwest, drier weather in the West and South, and colder and snowier weather in the Midwest and Northeast. But with climate change in play, things may be a bit different through November, with higher-than-average temperatures and below-average precipitation across the United States.