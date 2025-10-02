While walking the storied streets of New York City, amid the hundreds of skyscrapers soaring upward, it may prove difficult to comprehend that you're also standing atop a vast system of subterranean tunnels that extend, in places, to a depth of more than 150 feet below the surface. There, the Big Apple's numerous subway lines shuttle commuters throughout Manhattan and beyond, a system that's been serving that purpose for more than a century, ever since the subway's grand opening in 1904.

Given the excessive traffic congestion in a city of nearly 8.5 million people (as of mid-2024), the subway remains the fastest way to get from point A to point B. That said, riding the various lines is not for the squeamish, and subway stories can run the gamut from ridiculous to horrifying. In fact, it's not unusual to encounter bizarre sights, strange people, and even perilous situations — often all at the same time — inside a subway train.

Throughout history, there have been various myths and legends based on disturbing truths, so why should the murky underground world of New York's subways be any different? From the mysterious subway denizens who exist in darkness far below the streets to ghostly apparitions, here are some of the creepiest urban legends about NYC subways.

