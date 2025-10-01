Primatologist And Conservationist Jane Goodall Dead At 91

Born Valerie Jane Morris-Goodall in 1934 in London, England, Goodall was drawn to animal life and its mysteries from a young age. As the Jane Goodall Foundation recounts, her father gave her a stuffed chimpanzee when Goodall was an infant, which she later named "Jubilee." Her future inclinations were very much on display when, at age five, she hid in a hen house for hours to learn exactly where eggs come from.

In a testament to the power of familial support and parental encouragement, her mother didn't scold her, but merely sat down and listened as Goodall explained what she discovered. Later on, Goodall remembers her mother saying to her, "Jane, if you really want something, and if you work hard, take advantage of the opportunities, and never give up, you will somehow find a way." She spent much of her childhood happily exploring the outdoors around the family house in Bournemouth, about two hours southwest of London.

Goodall jumped on her first chance to visit the African continent when she was invited to Kenya by a friend. She quit her job in London, moved back to Bournemouth, and got a job waitressing just to save up enough money for the boat ride at age 23. A mere five years later she was accepted into Cambridge University as a Ph.D. candidate in ethology, based on the strength of her hands-on field research alone, despite having no former, formal academic training.

