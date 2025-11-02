"Now, now, there's no need to beat around the bush. Just get on with it and spill the beans. You've been caught red-handed, and — pardon my French — I've got to steal your thunder, by Jove! A little bird told me what happened, and now that it's been dragged into the limelight, you're in a pickle, alright. So fess up and get on with it, or you'll never paint the town red again!"

Though that dialogue is low on specifics, no doubt you understand the general scenario: Someone did something bad and got called out on it. It sounds old-timey, sure, maybe like a 1940s radio broadcast delivered in a Transatlantic accent that evolved from American theater in the early 1900s. And indeed, all the idiomatic phrases in that dialogue — "beat around the bush," "spill the beans," "caught red-handed," "pardon my French," etc. — were already in common use by the time the early 20th century rolled around. Those phrases, and many more, were in use during a critical juncture in history that overlapped with the insatiable industrialism of the Gilded Age in the U.S. and the alienation and decadence of the Belle Epoque in France: England's Victorian Era (1837 to 1901).

Some phrases from the Victorian Era have roots in the chemical and technological noodlings of the time, like "mad as a hatter" (poisonous mercury was used to make hats) or "in the limelight" (lime was used in spotlights for stages). Others are far older and pop up in Shakespeare ("in a pickle") or even the Bible ("a little bird told me"), but were used through Victorian times. But in all cases, neither you nor a Victorian would have any trouble understanding each other.