What It Was Really Like To Be A Teenager In The 1980s Vs Today

Imagine for a minute you're a teenager in the '80s. The Internet is years away and there's no such thing as a smart phone; every phone is of average intelligence and its only purpose is vocal communication. The idea of photographing your lunch hasn't occurred to anyone but food photographers. If you want to go shopping, you head to the mall or flip through a paper catalog to find what you want. And that essay that's due on Monday? You'll be writing it by hand, unless you happen to be fancy enough to have one of those newfangled home computers.

If all of that sounds a bit nerve-racking, you probably wouldn't have had a great time spending your teen years in the decade that gave the world surfer slang, the Sony Walkman, and MTV. But if these scenarios seem adventurous and even a little quaint, you just might be a Gen X-er who knew how good they had it.

Thanks to the never-ending nostalgia of the internet, plus some first-hand memories from someone who actually grew up in this decade, reconstructing the life of an '80s teen is a totally tubular trip through time. Let's travel back to when big hair and neon everything were the pinnacle of adolescent expression and smartphones were still alien technology that hadn't been backward-engineered by humans yet.

