5 Movies From 1974 That Are Even Better Today

The 1970s was an explosive decade for film. It spawned the modern action-adventure blockbuster in the form of 1977's "Star Wars" and produced some of the most long-lasting sci-fi in modern history thanks to 1979's "Alien." It generated landmark films like 1972's "The Godfather," 1973's "The Exorcist," and 1979's "Apocalypse Now." It saw the rise of filmmaker legends like Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Francis Ford Coppola. Of course, for all the very well-remembered and widely discussed masterworks, plenty of more worthy films got lost in the shuffle (here are the best '70s movies you've never seen). But even within the decade, certain years stand out, like 1974.

In general, the '70s marked the end of what's called the "Golden Age of Hollywood," which more or less lasted from the 1930s to 1960s. This era was marked by the rise of bankable Hollywood celebrities and giant filmmaking studios that produced loads of monumental classics like "The Wizard of Oz" (1939), "Citizen Kane" (1941), "Singin' in the Rain" (1952), "The Ten Commandments" (1956), and so forth. By the time the '70s rolled around, though, societal and economic changes fostered new storytelling priorities, and a new breed of filmmaker focused on inventiveness, creative boldness, and strong, singular visions. Enter "New Hollywood" — the age of the auteur.

The years from 1970 through 1973 had already seen some lasting films come and go, like "A Clockwork Orange" (1971), "Deliverance" (1972), and "American Graffiti" (1973). But really, it's 1974 that saw a slew of explosive (in one case literally) films hit theaters — films that are so well-made as to be even better nowadays, if in very different ways. Specifically, we mean "Blazing Saddles," "The Godfather Part II," "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore," "The Towering Inferno," and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

