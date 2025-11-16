5 TV Show Theme Songs From The '70s That Still Rock Hard Today

Remember in the 1970s when TV shows had theme songs that were such bangers, they sometimes showed up on the Billboard charts? Even if many never had mainstream musical success, there were some serious earworms running over the credits, catchy enough to get stuck in your head for decades. You may not even remember most of the TV themes from the decade, but if you heard them again, you'd be spirited back in time, bopping along to the tune-smithing that helped make tuning in a peak experience.

These may not all be TV show theme songs that became huge pop hits, but some charted, and a handful carried forward as cultural touchstones of their generation. Think of how many times you've sung out, "Well, we're movin' on up!" from "The Jeffersons" theme song every time life handed you a golden ticket. It's the de facto soundtrack that shuffles back into your life whether you remember where it came from or not.

Choosing the five TV show theme songs from the 1970s that rock the hardest is a labor of love. The ones that made this list are a groovy mix of swampy funk, hard-driving, disco-fied rock, and even a little gospel. Take a speaker-thumping trip down memory lane as you revisit TV tunes that changed the shape of the musical landscape of the 1970s, one 45-second snippet at a time.

