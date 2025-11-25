These 5 Songs Defined '70s Southern Rock

No one ever talks about "Northern rock," do they? Southern rock, though, is definitely its own unique thing, no matter that it might seem hard to define. From country livin' to the call of the road, dashes of Confederate flags, and maybe a side of Harleys and Jack Daniels, Southern rock at least comes equipped with plenty of stereotypes. But as an identifiable genre, Southern rock goes back to the '70s and a few bands that collectively forged its identity amidst the era's countercultural movement, right down to specific songs. Have no fear, we're going to get to "Free Bird" and that never-ending solo.

Advertisement

But first, let's define "Southern rock," which boils down to three components: composition, subject matter, and the origin/authenticity of the band. By composition, we mean rock built on blues progressions and borrowing some twang from country, some slide guitars and honky-tonk rhythms, maybe some gospel singing and elements of folk melodies, and yes, that most Southern of all '70s Southern instruments: the Hammond Organ (thanks, Gregg Allman). By subject matter, we mean songs depicting a strong connection to place, an overall longing for freedom, and honest portrayals of difficult relationships. Both points connect to a band's origin and authenticity. Can an artist mimic the sounds of the South? Sure. John Fogerty did it, and he was from California. But is he Southern? Nope.

Advertisement

We also want to avoid stuffing this article full of about 20 collective Lynyrd Skynyrd and Allman Brothers songs. We're going to mix it up a bit to illustrate that other bands played a hand in crafting the sounds of '70s Southern rock, but in very different ways, like Molly Hatchet and The Marshall Tucker Band.