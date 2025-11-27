'80s Songs With The Wildest Backstories

Some songs come from deep, personal, confessional places, some are the result of staunch and soldierly workmanship, and some are just off-the-cuff toolin' around. Some took years to write, like the six-year-long odyssey that created Queen's magnum opus, "Bohemian Rhapsody." Others, like "Fortunate Son" by Creedence Clearwater Revival (with John Fogerty as the writer), took a mere 20 minutes to write, no matter how it brewed during the political currents of the day. And sometimes, a song's backstory is just as interesting as the song itself, if not more so.

Take 2007's "Love Song" by Sara Bareilles. The simple, saccharine piano bopper is made vastly more interesting when you learn that the track was her own, personal "f*** you," as Glamour quotes her, to the music industry's machinations. Hence the chorus, "I'm not gonna write you a love song / Cause you asked for it, 'cause you need one." 1991's

"Shiny Happy People" from R.E.M. is another good example, which singer Michael Stipe called it a "really fruity, kind of bubblegum song," per The Quietus. It's tragically fruity, though, as it's based on a Moaist poster that read, "Shiny happy people holding hands." And of course, the song was released two years after the demonstrations at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Songs from the '80s also come equipped with their own backstories, some of which are legitimately wild and of their time, like the raunchy tale behind Guns N' Roses' "Rocket Queen." Others are surprising and reveal exactly what goes on behind the scenes before a song reaches the public, like in the case of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and "Don't Stop Believin'."