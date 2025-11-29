What do you get when you blend one-part weird yachting cap and one-part "Who did that to her hair??" pageboy cut with two-parts vomitously twee piano bopper and drown the whole thing in glugs of embarrassment sauce? You get the singular greatest trashterpiece of 1975, "Love Will Keep Us Together" by Captain and Tennille, which spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. How did this grandest of human errors occur? There's lots of reasons, including that reliable stand-by explanation, "You had to be there, man."

Indeed, some people were there, and some of them really love this song. Anecdotal testimonials glimpsed under the song's official music video assert things like, "A great year for music," as do less-than-compelling Reddit arguments like, "Awesome song." But hear us out: No. Captain and Tenerife's "Love Will Keep Us Together" oozes hokeyness in its donk-donk keyboard tone and saccharine positivity. It's there in the smothering cheesiness of generic lyrics that sound lifted from a grab bag of discarded Hallmark cards: "Just stop / 'Cause I really love you/ Stop, I'll be thinking of you / Look in my heart / And let love keep us together." Please, please bring the authenticity, people, darkness included.

Ultimately, Captain and Tinnitus' version of "Love Will Keep Us Together" seems forced and silly and unaware of either. And we say their "version" because the original 1973 song by Neil Sedaka is actually less cloying and hard to swallow. But his version went nowhere, and Captain and Tennis Elbow redid it for their 1975 debut album of the same name, "Love Will Keep Us Together." There are reasons for the song's success, though, largely related to mid-'70s cultural tenor and Sedaka's original songwriting.