Why This Forgotten '90s Band Deserves A Comeback Over All The Others
Forgotten bands from the '90s number in the dozens, despite the impact they may have had on moving the synth-heavy '80s music scene back in a crunchier guitar-oriented rock direction. In the midst of the growing grunge movement that seized the airwaves, Portland quartet Everclear was busy cranking out crunch power pop-rock that went against the grain. It tapped into the garage band energy and heavy sonic tapestry of grunge, but it offered a more melodic take that made the band's sound stand out from the crowd.
For a while, it seemed like you couldn't get away from Everclear's tune-smithing. Then, suddenly, you could. The band moved aside with other rock and grunge units when the mode of the moment changed, and the songs only occasionally show up on the nostalgia stations and suggested playlist.
But it's time to revisit what Everclear had to offer and make a plea for a resurgence. The foursome has maintained a presence through the decades, issuing new recordings and keeping active on the touring circuit for those who remember how great their music was, and is. If any of the important bands from the '90s music scene have established themselves as a band in need of a comeback, this is the one.
Everclear gave grunge a pop twist that still feels fresh today
Everclear caught our attention with earworms like "Santa Monica," "Father of Mine," and "I Will Buy You a New Life." These well-crafted songs ruled the airwaves from the mid-90s to the early aughts. The band's videos were also incredibly polished — in the days before MTV stopped playing music videos. Album tracks from the band rocked a bit harder than their radio-friendly hits but showed a sophisticated sense of melodic songcraft that deserved more attention.
The blend of muscular garage band arrangements formed a foundation for lyrics that dealt with more complex issues (family abandonment, poverty) than the usual rock band fodder. It helped make Everclear an enticing alt-rock transition between much of the atonal angst of grunge and the more frivolous bounce of punk pop acts like Blink 182 and early Green Day.
Despite lead singer Art Alexakis being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2016, the music continues for Everclear. The band celebrated the 30th anniversary of its breakthrough album "Sparkle and Fade" with a remastered re-release and a 2025 Australian tour, demonstrating that there's still demand in the world for this pioneering quartet. The band also has U.S. tour dates slated for the first half of 2026. The question is, will Everclear be given a second shot at capturing an audience as big as the one they had in the beginning? If there's a benevolent god in the world of rock music, it's coming for them soon.