Why This Forgotten '90s Band Deserves A Comeback Over All The Others

Forgotten bands from the '90s number in the dozens, despite the impact they may have had on moving the synth-heavy '80s music scene back in a crunchier guitar-oriented rock direction. In the midst of the growing grunge movement that seized the airwaves, Portland quartet Everclear was busy cranking out crunch power pop-rock that went against the grain. It tapped into the garage band energy and heavy sonic tapestry of grunge, but it offered a more melodic take that made the band's sound stand out from the crowd.

For a while, it seemed like you couldn't get away from Everclear's tune-smithing. Then, suddenly, you could. The band moved aside with other rock and grunge units when the mode of the moment changed, and the songs only occasionally show up on the nostalgia stations and suggested playlist.

But it's time to revisit what Everclear had to offer and make a plea for a resurgence. The foursome has maintained a presence through the decades, issuing new recordings and keeping active on the touring circuit for those who remember how great their music was, and is. If any of the important bands from the '90s music scene have established themselves as a band in need of a comeback, this is the one.