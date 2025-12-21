'80s Rock Icons That Tarnished Their Own Legacy

Morrissey became a megastar in his native U.K. and an eventual cult icon in the U.S., thanks in great part to the stunning music he made in the mid-1980s with the British indie band The Smiths. He worked alongside guitarist Johnny Marr, whose lush playing style truly set The Smiths apart from other bands of the day. Together, the pair created timeless songs of adolescent alienation and longing that are still a rite of passage for many music fans around the world. When the band split in 1987, Morrissey went on to enjoy a long and successful solo career, and he continues to perform to rapt audiences to this day.

Yet while Morrissey was widely feted as an indie genius by the music press well into the 21st century, his reputation has taken several blows in recent years. The singer has always been outspoken, but he attracted a great deal of scorn for describing Chinese people as a "subspecies" in an interview with The Guardian. He has also publicly supported For Britain, a far-right group that many have labeled racist, and also defended convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. "People know exactly what's going on, and they play along," Morrissey reportedly said of the former movie mogul inviting actresses to his hotel room (per the BBC).

To have veered so far to the right from the progressive politics he seemingly supported back in the 1980s has been interpreted by many former fans as a betrayal. However, some have pointed out that Morrissey has long been nationalistic, even provocatively posing with a Union Jack flag in the 1990s. And according to "Morrissey and Marr: The Severed Alliance," when he was a teenager, he allegedly wrote in a letter: "I don't hate Pakistanis, but I dislike them immensely."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).