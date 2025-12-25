This '90s Band Defined Grunge, But Not With The Album Everyone Says

It's a bit too much to call "Nevermind" a "bubblegum record" or something similar to it, as Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic told Mojo. Likewise, not every album that benefits from high-end studio magic is automatically bad — ranking "Nevermind" as one of the top rock albums of the '90s is definitely not a hot take. But when it comes to defining the rawness of grunge, no Nirvana album does it better than "In Utero."

Most of the double-tracked vocals that characterized "Nevermind" are gone, and so are the heavily processed guitars and bass, and the crisp and shiny drums. What listeners get instead is a far more organic sound, which was par for the course for Steve Albini-produced records. The natural roughness in Kurt Cobain's vocal delivery is more apparent, while the guitars and bass almost sound like they were plugged into cheap practice amps. As for the drums, Dave Grohl's sound on "In Utero" feels like a better match for underground punk recordings, or even '60s garage rock. Simply put, this isn't the kind of grunge designed to impress label executives in fancy suits or curry favor with Top 40 radio programmers.

Sure, most of those things can also be said about Nirvana's 1989 debut album, "Bleach." But one has to remember that back then, the band was still trying to find its footing, and neither had the clout nor the luxury to hire big-name producers. Then you have the songs, which, save for rare exceptions such as "About a Girl," were nowhere near as hooky as they were on "Nevermind," and even on "In Utero."