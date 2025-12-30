'60s Flop Songs That Turned Into Smash Hits

The 1960s were the decade that the idea of bands writing and performing their own material really began to take on a life of its own. Prior to that, the majority of performers were vocalists and musicians who interpreted the work of dedicated songwriters; there was little expectation or appetite from the listening public for acts that wrote and performed their own tunes.

Though the 1950s saw artists like Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly composing as well as performing, huge sea change came with the arrival of Beatlemania, and the realization that the band, besides consisting of four charming lads who were exceptionally well-drilled pop and rock showmen, was, in John Lennon and Paul McCartney, home to one of the greatest songwriting partnerships in musical history. Though certainly, the Fab Four weren't the first band to feature its own songwriters, the concept of authenticity and artistic credibility being attached to writing your own material certainly became far more prevalent after such acts rose to stardom.

However, songs still changed hands throughout the decade, with releases that didn't make a ripple later becoming a commercial success for other artists. Here are five flops from the 1960s that gained new life thanks to successful cover versions.