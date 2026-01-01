MTV was born on August 1, 1981, when the first music video to beam from TV sets was The Buggles' "Video Killed the Radio Star." That sentiment proved to be prophetically right on the money. At the time, music artists had been producing their own promotional videos for decades, but they were usually viewed as afterthoughts. MTV, however, changed the game. As the channel's popularity spread like wildfire, artists quickly realized that filming themselves lip-syncing along to one of their songs would no longer cut it. Music videos quickly evolved into creative mini-movies — sometimes barely even featuring the musicians who'd cut the song.

The popularity of MTV during the 1980s cannot be understated, as music videos influenced pop culture — hit TV police drama "Miami Vice" was nicknamed "MTV cops" for the way the series cinematically imitated the quick-cut, glossy look of music videos. MTV remained a force to be reckoned with throughout the '90s as well, with grunge acts and pop stars all creating memorable videos for MTV airplay.

By the 2000s, however, the popularity of music videos was waning, and MTV began experiencing far more success with reality programming such as "The Osbournes," "16 and Pregnant," and "Jersey Shore." That decline culminated at the end of 2025, when MTV announced it was shutting down all its 24-hour music-only channels worldwide. As a chapter in pop-culture history comes to a close, these are five '80s music videos that defined MTV's bygone era.