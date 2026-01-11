Classic Rock Songs You Didn't Know Were Hidden In Modern Hits

On the face of it, classic rock hasn't had much presence when it comes to the relatively modern art of music sampling. A practice that was pioneered during the early days of hip-hop in the late 1970s and early 1980s, sampling generally involved DJs and producers making loops and beats from pre-existing records that breakers could dance to and MCs could rap over. In those early days, producers, who were predominantly Black and creating music for block parties in major cities, most notably New York, the records often came from their parents' collections and were typically soul, R&B, and jazz. Artists such as Bootsy Collins and James Brown became instrumental in shaping the sound of the new urban genre.

Rock samples seemed relatively rare, and when rock did successfully cross over with hip-hop, it was a notable event for both sets of listeners, such as with Run-DMC and Aerosmith's "Walk This Way," which hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1986. However, since then, rock has increasingly underpinned hip-hop and pop in general in recent years, thanks to increased sampling and interpolation (in which lyrics and melodies of earlier works are worked into contemporary songs). Some classic rock tracks, such as Mountain's "Long Red," have been sampled countless times, while in the 21st century songwriters are increasingly looking back to the '60s, '70s, and '80s for inspiration. Here are five classic rock tracks that you may have heard more often in modern times than you realize.