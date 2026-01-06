'80s Song Lyrics That Left Everyone Scratching Their Heads

Before anyone even got around to debating the real meaning of Madonna's "Like a Virgin," listeners were scratching their heads. The song is called what? Just saying "virgin" on the radio was shocking at the time. Songwriter Billy Steinberg, who cowrote the track with Tom Kelly, said on his website that he knew the word "virgin" would be "provocative." When they first shopped the song around, they were told no one would sing "that lyric" — as Steinberg explained. Rewrite it. Change the title. But the song didn't need changing. It just needed Madonna, someone who would build a career out of challenging mainstream ideas about sexuality.

When Madonna sang "touched for the very first time," she sparked confusion and awkward conversations. Is it about literal sex? Emotional renewal? Fame? Reinvention? Or exactly what it sounds like? According to "Madonna: The Complete Guide to Her Music," Madonna liked the ambiguity and let the confusion do the marketing.

Madonna did provide some clarity after Quentin Tarantino's character in "Reservoir Dogs" offering him a particularly crude (and anatomically focused) take on the song in the early '90s. According to what Tarantino told Empire, Madonna said her song "Like a Virgin" is not about being physically overwhelmed. It was about a woman with a bruising romantic past who finally meets someone who treats her with love and care. That interpretation aligns with Steinberg, who wrote the song from personal experience. He'd been hurt in the past, but was starting a new relationship — old wounds were healing, and everything was feeling new and good.