5 Rock Songs To Get You Out Of Bed In The Morning

Waking up can be a challenge, especially for night owls, and alarms can be just a bit too jarring when you're dead asleep. What you need is the aural equivalent of a knocker-upper, the old-timey job of knocking on windows to wake folks up (an unusual career that was made obsolete by alarm clocks). And that's exactly what a rock song is. It gets you up out of bed and gets your heart pumping, your mind cranking, and your body ready to face the day. There are a few key elements to a great "rise-and-shine" rock song, in our opinion. They include a driving beat, a gradual buildup, and lyrics that get you singing along while you're still half asleep.

We've gathered a compendium of rock songs from five different decades that fit the bill and are sure to have you up and at 'em. From the White Stripes to Bad Brains to Rage Against the Machine to the Mexican punk-prog rock band Descartes a Kant, these bangers will get you hyped. For those readers who prefer something a little less rollicking to wake up to, we've included Peter Gabriel's "Solsbury Hill," a quieter song that still adheres to the other elements. You can't help but smile when that one comes on.