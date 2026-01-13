The 5 Best Grateful Dead Songs Of The '70s

Forget about a needle in a haystack. Poring over the Grateful Dead's catalogue to pluck out five best '70s songs is like locating lentils on the ocean floor. Weird analogy? Well, this is the Grateful Dead we're talking about, that most trippin' of truckin' and jammin' bands that, in between crisp yet rambling slurries of improvisational musicianship, produced some studio albums. As Dead singer and guitarist Jerry Garcia once said and The Guardian quotes, "Making a record is like building a ship in a bottle. Playing live music is like being in a rowboat in the ocean." That ship, bottle, rowboat, and ocean granted us a colossal discography of stellar hits, from the '70s or otherwise.

When we say "colossal," we really mean it. The Grateful Dead's entire, evolving, psychedelic, folksy, jazzy, country, groovy discography consists of 13 studio albums and a gobsmacking 233 live albums – a world record. This makes choosing songs from the Dead particularly difficult, especially since the '70s was their most prolific and arguably best era. Also, do we choose studio versions or one-of-a-kind live versions? The Dead changed quite a bit over the '70s, as well, never achieving mainstream status but moving towards something more accessible with 1970's "Workingman's Dead" and "American Beauty" through their late '70s "disco Dead" phase.

In short, our choices have to reflect not only the best of the '70s Dead, in terms of composition and inventiveness, but encapsulate them over the entire decade, on both the studio and live fronts. This means choosing songs like the live version of "Estimated Prophet" from 1977's "Dick's Picks: Volume 3: Pembroke Pines, Florida 5/22/77," the 1970 hit staple, "Truckin'," and longtime Deadhead favorite, 1977's "Terrapin Station Medley."