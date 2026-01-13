5 Classic Rock Songs From 1969 We'll Be Blasting On Repeat 'Til The Day We Die

Everyone knows that rock has its roots in the blues, and the Beatles paid tribute to it with the grooving "Come Together," which is off the influential rock band's "Abbey Road" record. It's way too easy to get lost in the hypnotic elements of the song, swaying to the clap-worthy rhythm and singing along to the seemingly stream-of-consciousness lyrics. Even if someone doesn't know all the words here, it's guaranteed they'll perk up for the chorus of "come together, right now, over me."

Like many of the Beatles' songs of the era, "Come Together" made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's become a staple of rock history, with Consequence deeming its bassline the best of all time. Unquestionably, it's a track where the bass does a lot of the heavy lifting, with the catchy beat leading the way for the rest of the music. As a matter of fact, without this stellar bassline, the song is unlikely to have made the sonic dent it did on its listeners.

"Come Together" isn't only remembered as one of the Beatles' most famous songs, but it's also a widely covered track. Ike and Tina Turner as well as Aerosmith and Godsmack have all produced their own versions of it, and it remains a popular song for contestants to sing (or butcher) on shows like "American Idol" and "The Voice."