Crossover Rock Songs That Define Music History Intro

From rock 'n' roll's beginnings, rooted in Black rhythm and blues — itself a fusion of jazz, blues, and gospel – it has continually incorporated various musical elements as it progressed over the decades. From folk to country to hip-hop, rock musicians have broken down barriers and merged these various disparate genres into a new sound that would kick open the doors for others to follow, helping to reshape popular music.

There are a few musicians who were pivot points on rock 'n' roll's journey, including Bob Dylan and the Beatles. Both completely transformed the popular musical landscape and often incorporated various musical genres to push the boundaries of rock. Dylan's fusion of folk and rock and the Beatles' use of groundbreaking orchestral elements are examples of this.

Still, there are other bands that, while not of the same stature as Dylan or the Beatles nonetheless helped define rock history with crossover songs, like the Byrds' hugely influential country-rock sound on the single "You Ain't Going Nowhere" from the 1968 album "Sweetheart of the Rodeo." Blondie's "Rapture" from 1981 combined rap and rock, which was a precursor to the monumental collaboration between Run-D.M.C and Aerosmith five years later. Without these crossover rock songs, the musical landscape might sound very different today.