Why The Hate Against Grunge Music From Metal Fans Is Totally Unjustified

Metal needed to evolve and cultivate more authentic and original acts if it wanted to re-emerge as a rock power player. Luckily, plenty of interesting music was made behind the scenes as the Seattle Sound flooded the airwaves. Away from the public eye, metal was finally able to explore more acts that pushed boundaries with heavier sounds, darker themes, and genre-bending music. Don't get it twisted, though — extreme metal scenes existed long before the early '90s, and grunge's rise did not cause their success. However, grunge taking the rock 'n' roll spotlight for a few years gave metal time to reset and figure out what was next.

It turns out that the future was lingering in the shadows of underground metal scenes, with bands like Cannibal Corpse, Mayhem, Sepultura, Death, and Cradle of Filth gaining momentum and growing their fan bases while grunge took over MTV. This growth helped subgenres like death metal, black metal, progressive metal, and industrial metal establish themselves as key pillars for metal's future and paved the way for even more explorative genres, like nu-metal and metalcore, to emerge in the new millennium. Without this period of exploration, the current metal scene may not be the big, beautiful melting pot it is today.

Here's an often untold truth of grunge music for rock fans to remember: it never killed metal. What grunge actually did was show how stagnant mainstream metal was and gave the genre time away from the spotlight to look within during an uncomfortable, but necessary, period of transformation that helped evolve it into the strong ecosystem it is today.