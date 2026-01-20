5 Cover Songs That Sound Better Than The '80s Original Version
If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then a cover song is the equivalent of a shrine. Much like remakes in the film industry and reboots of old TV shows, the general consensus is that the original is always better — but what if it isn't? That's the case with a handful of cover songs that are better than the original versions from the 1980s.
Yes, it sounds like sacrilege to even have this thought in your head, but the truth is the truth, and it must be stated regardless of how many feelings may be hurt in the process. As with any idea, it's entirely possible that the initial concept is solid — perhaps ranging from good to great — but all it's waiting for is for someone else's imagination to take it to the next level, such as what happened here.
Now, five cover songs didn't get picked willy-nilly here. These tracks were chosen because they blew everyone away when they were released and have become universally renowned among music fans as being superior to the originals. Sure, there will still be those who disagree about the cover being better, but it's a free world, so enjoy what you enjoy and we'll agree to disagree.
Metallica - Die, Die My Darling
Metallica's 1998 cover album "Garage Inc." continues to be the gift that keeps on giving decades later. From Black Sabbath to Blue Öyster Cult, James Hetfield and the wrecking crew provide their renditions of a number of well-known classics. One of the artists who receives love on more than one occasion is the Misfits — a punk rock band that every Metallica fan should listen to. While 'tallica also covers the more famous and controversial "Last Caress," the metal group's version of 1984's "Die, Die My Darling" supercharges the ferocious original.
As soon as Hetfield's trademark snarl explodes out of the cemetery gates, everyone knows that this blistering cover isn't about to slow down for anyone. Hetfield doesn't try to imitate Glenn Danzig's distinct baritone delivery either, injecting his own aggressive vocal style into the mix, while the rest of Metallica brings the uncaged fury to this anti-love song for two and a half minutes. At the end of it, the listener will need a towel to wipe off the sweat from the headbanging workout.
Metallica's cover of "Die, Die My Darling" peaked at No. 26 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart, while it even received a seal of approval from one of the Misfits. Speaking to Guitar World, six-string slinger Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein praised Metallica for the "Green Hell" cover. "They also did a great version of 'Die, Die My Darling,'" he added. "I couldn't believe it when I first heard it!"
Heart - Alone
Most people associate Heart with the classic '80s rock song "Alone," but as surprising as it might be to find out, it wasn't Heart who recorded it first. Originally, the ballad was composed and recorded by Tom Kelly and Billy Steinberg, who performed as i-TEN. "Alone" came off the duo's 1983 album, "Taking a Cold Look." After i-TEN, John Stamos and Valerie Stevenson recorded their own cover of the song for their sitcom "Dreams."
Heart's version of "Alone" stands head and shoulders above the other versions, though. This isn't because the music or vocals were bad to begin with — quite the opposite, really — but Heart had a secret weapon that no one else had: the indomitable Ann Wilson.
Wilson's powerful voice adds another dimension to this track, lifting it above merely poignant to something that reaches right into the listener and stirs up emotions they didn't know they had. Every note sends goosebumps up and down the arm and tugs at the heart — pardon the pun — as Wilson belts out a track that has undoubtedly served as the anthem for countless couples. The world recognized how special this power ballad was too, as Heart's "Alone" rightfully landed at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.
Nine Inch Nails - Dead Souls
Goths united for 1994's "The Crow," which is a strong contender for having the greatest soundtrack of all time. While Stone Temple Pilots, the Cure, and My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult contributed all-time bangers, let's not forget the true MVP here: Nine Inch Nails' cover of Joy Division's "Dead Souls."
Take nothing away from the original from 1980, as vocalist Ian Curtis bares every crevice of his soul in this harrowing track. However, NIN's industrial-tinged rendition tightens up the rhythm section and lets the atmosphere brood more ominously throughout. The song takes the listener on a soul-searching sonic journey, hanging onto every word sung by Trent Reznor, who oscillates between hushed whispers and maniacal screams. By the end of the track, Reznor turns into a feral monster, crying out, "They keep calling me, keep on calling me."
Thanks to "The Crow," Nine Inch Nails' "Dead Souls" is arguably better known among the general audience than the original version from the '80s. However, the band received a little bit of its own back, after Johnny Cash covered Nine Inch Nails' "Hurt," which has gone on to become known as one of the best covers of all time.
Goldfinger - 99 Red Balloons
What's the one track that never fails to get everyone moving on the dancefloor? The answer is "99 Red Balloons," which is a song based on a historical event. While most people know that the 1983 original is actually a German tune titled "99 Luftballons" from the band Nena, it's a timeless song that's pure joy to lose your mind to and have fun with friends.
Yet, for those thinking it would be impossible to improve on perfection, punk-rock band Goldfinger did just that in 2000. Appearing on the group's album "Stomping Ground," Goldfinger's version keeps the melody intact but infuses "99 Red Balloons" with a bouncy pop-punk sensibility that drums up the excitement and energy. Also, vocalist John Feldmann adds a nice touch and homage to the original by singing one verse in German.
Goldfinger's "99 Red Balloons" has become such a popular version of the song that it even finds itself appearing in movies, such as "Not Another Teen Movie" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." There's just an extra jolly factor to this pop-punk cover that makes it undeniable. If someone is having a bad day, just play this track — it's an instant mood lifter.
Seether - Careless Whisper
George Michael's "Careless Whisper" is one of the ultimate songs about regret. The lyrics act as a confession from an unfaithful partner who realizes that nothing will ever be the same again after their betrayal. Unquestionably, the song is also one of Michael's most famous hits, even if it did originally appear on Wham!'s 1984 album, "Make It Big."
Here's a hot take, though: Seether does it better. In 2009, the hard-rock band produced a distinctively louder version of Michael's classic track. Seether frontman Shaun Morgan croons over the unmistakable lyrics, pulling the listener into a moody and lonely ambience that rings throughout the song. This is a track about losing someone who matters to you because of a mistake, and Morgan captures the heartbreak and guilt in equal measure.
What's most impressive about Seether's "Careless Whisper" is how it takes a song that everyone already loves to sing along to and makes it even more singable. When it plays, you want to tap into the raw emotion and bellow at the top of your lungs, "I'm never gonna dance again, guilty feet have got no rhythm." It's an absolute top-shelf cover of an '80s song that was phenomenal to begin with.