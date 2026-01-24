Fugitives From America's Most Wanted Who Were Finally Captured

Divorcee and single mother Margie Danielsen thought her luck was turning around when she met Sean Lanier, a handsome chef who brought her roses on their first date. She dumped him a few weeks later, when he broke into her home (to leave gifts, but still creepy). But they later reconciled when he came to her crushed by his daughter's death. The two married, but Danielsen found more red flags, including controlling behavior and a death certificate for the daughter that was rife with apparent errors.

Lanier could explain! He was in New Zealand's witness protection program, apparently having run afoul of some hobbits with a taste for vengeance. Danielsen was mulling this interesting excuse when she got a call from a friend who had tuned into "America's Most Wanted." This friend had recognized "Lanier" as Paul Steven Mack, whose crimes had nothing to do with fern forests and kiwis and everything to do with two dead women, one in Ohio and one in California.

Chilled by the realization that her daughters were close in age to Mack's victims, Danielsen gathered his fingerprints to present to police. At the time, they were already closing in thanks to other tips — Mack had had the hubris to take a guest spot cooking on local TV. He was convicted of one murder and allegedly confessed to the second before his death in prison in 2018.