Hit Covers Of Classic Rock Songs That Fans Actually Hate

A good artist can perform a competent version of a cover song. A great artist can cover a song and make it their own. For example, Johnny Cash's version of "Hurt" by Nine Inch Nails is one example of a cover song that sounds nothing like the original, stripping down the guitars and slowing down the tempo, making the song even more melancholy. From Jimi Hendrix's electrified version of "All Along the Watchtower" to Amy Winehouse's R&B take on "Valerie," some cover songs are better than the original version. Then there's the other side: Some cover songs are just bad.

When an artist covers a popular classic rock song, they might get a lot more scrutiny and criticism than if they released a lackluster original song. For example, reviews of Britney Spears' 2001 album "Britney" tended to single out "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" for particularly harsh critique. Even though the album as a whole also received generally mixed reviews, none of the original songs drew the same kind of ire. To put together this list, we drew from critical reviews, fan comments on social media sites such as Reddit, and user-submitted reviews to music sites such as RateYourMusic.com. We also checked the chart and/or social media performance of each song to verify that it could justifiably be called a "hit." Without further ado, here are five hit covers that classic rock fans actually hate.