'70s Flop Songs That Tanked With Critics But Soared With Rock Fans

Sometimes, the critics get it wrong. While some terrible songs have truly earned the right to be included in the most brutal music reviews of all time, other critically reviled songs are deservedly beloved by rock fans. After all, even the most experienced music critic doesn't have the ability to time-travel and see a song's future legacy. Instead, they have to depend on their own ears, opinions, and music knowledge. All this means that some classic rock songs — especially the more experimental ones — tanked with critics when they were first released.

Today, many music critics generally give albums positive reviews, fearful of losing access to artists and angering fans. Things were different in the '70s, when critics appeared to compete to write the harshest, most creative takedown they could, just for fun. Music critic Lester Bangs — memorably played by Philip Seymour Hoffman in "Almost Famous" — once even suggested that the lead singer of a band he didn't like should be assassinated.

As we did with our list of music critic reviews that aged poorly, we dove deep into music publication archives to compile this list of '70s flop songs that fell flat with critics, but rock fans came to adore. We read contemporaneous negative reviews of hit songs from the '70s and contrasted those reviews with the song's chart performance, fan reception, and overall legacy.