Queen's Don't Stop Me Now Was A Modest Hit In 1979 — 25 Years Later, A Zombie Movie Made It A Smash

Queen's music has many uses. It's great for driving, stellar for having on while getting ready to go out in the evening, and a reliable compromise choice if no one can agree on a vibe. But above all, Queen is "get it done" music. Tracks like "We Will Rock You," "We Are the Champions," and especially "Don't Stop Me Know" have been playing while countless people have hammered away on laptops, finally sent a text they were dreading, or taken a few cleansing breaths before cleaning out the appalling substance in the bottom of the fridge.

"Don't Stop Me Now," a jewel in any productivity playlist, didn't start out as a success. Its initial chart position was, if not truly a flop, piddling for the airplay juggernaut Queen was in the late '70s. Fortunately for everyone who's ever been on deadline, though, "Shaun of the Dead," a popular indie horror-comedy, breathed fresh life into the song in the mid-'00s.