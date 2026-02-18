The 5 Most Addictive Songs To Come Out Of 1970

The music of 1970 was like an ear-candy store, loaded from end to end with super-sweet songs saturating the airwaves. The year was like a crossroads between the Free Love movement, the Folk Generation, and the future of pop and rock, with a slew of styles and sounds swirling together in a multi-genre playlist. It was like a musical potluck, with everyone bringing a dish to pass, and some songs that were good enough for seconds.

The most addictive songs of 1970 featured singable melodies that stuck with us even after the song had ended. We still hum them in the shower or bop along when we hear them as background music in the grocery store. They also need a great beat, which sounds a little cliché, but if the rhythm captured our soul and made us move, the song had us in its clutches for good. And because these memorable tunes were so captivating for so many years, they prove their addictiveness by becoming comfort food we can listen to — songs we reach for all these years later when we need something that makes us feel good.

Five stand-outs have entertained us without fail, even with 55-plus years of replay. The shiny R&B of "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" by Stevie Wonder, the sing-along pop of "My Sweet Lord" by George Harrison, and the girl group charm of "Band of Gold" by Frieda Payne are among the songs of 1970 that keep us coming back for more.