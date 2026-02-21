Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline Was The Perfect Rock Song Until Weddings Ruined It

Isn't it ironic that the very things that make certain rock songs legendary and timeless can also ruin them? Almost too catchy or too powerful or too sweet or heart-rending to be left alone, they become victims of their own success. Oversaturation can turn even the greatest anthems and pop gems bland, even repellent, and you feel you can't escape them, because you literally can't. Lurking on grocery store playlists or touch-screen juke boxes, they become less songs, and more bitter facts of life.

Neil Diamond's classic, "Sweet Caroline," no doubt belongs in this select company. This track is inevitable; try to find a wedding band that doesn't play it, or a karaoke night that doesn't feature multiple let's just call them "spirited" renditions. Even sports fans can't escape the grasp of its rousing three and change minutes, erupting in incongruous cheers as it's blasted from stadium speakers. When we hear that classic intro, we can't help but groan in recognition and resignation; here we go again.

What's brutal about this whole business is that — on its own merits — "Sweet Caroline" is a classic rock banger and has been since its release in 1969. Its perfect balance of saccharine confection and genuine passion makes its declaration of love both intimate and universal. Yes, even we can't help but sing along to that infectious pre-chorus: "Hands / Touchin' hands / Reachin' out / Touchin' me / Touchin' you." The payoff is epic, no doubt, but we've heard it a million times before.