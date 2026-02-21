The 5 Best Karaoke Picks That Rock Hard — And Aren't Lame Cliches

"My Way." "My Heart Will Go On." God help us all, "Volare." Some tracks are fatal to the vibe at any karaoke gathering, either because they're badly overdone or because they're more difficult than they seem, and the combination of an amateur singer and two-for-one Long Island iced teas can drain the life out of any tune. Fortunately, most good karaoke systems have a deeply stacked back catalog with hundreds of hidden gems that haven't been sung dozens of times that week and several that night, and that even a modestly talented singer with a fresh song and a confident presence can deliver.

None of the songs here require a particularly strong singing voice to carry, with attitude and verve doing much of the salesmanship for a good performance. Likewise, none of these is an especially long song, saving you (and your audience) the desperation of trying to carry a track you didn't remember was over six minutes long.