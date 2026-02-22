'80s Flop Songs That Hit A Low Note With Critics But Soared With Rock Fans

Rock critics have always been part of the pop music ecosystem, and they were especially important before Spotify ratings and "like" buttons. With no internet or social media in the '80s, these wordsmiths and their backstage passes had more power and cultural cache. Indeed, their ears, ink, interpretation, and appraisal could help make or break a song. Still, critics can't control how fans or the wider market react to music, and they've certainly found themselves at odds with audiences. They've declared songs flops, only to see them develop mass appeal.

Some of the most successful rock singles of the '80s found themselves on the wrong side of the critical gun. Journey's anthemic "Don't Stop Believin'," The Bangles' "Walk Like an Egyptian," and The Beach Boys' "Kokomo" all took bullets from contemporaries. But if you asked the fans or tracked sales, these songs were anything but dead on arrival. And let's not forget that critics can miss the forest for the trees, dismissing era-defining songs only to see them root deeply into cultural memory. No one's perfect, especially rock reviewers.

In putting this together, we sought '80s songs that took heat from contemporary reviewers and caused critics to sharpen their hatchets. On the flip side, these tracks found commercial success, are beloved by fans, and may continue to be influential. Despite the critical lashing they took, these songs grabbed ears and won hearts.