Manchester Orchestra's Cover Of This Classic Love Song By Neil Young Crackles With Raw Emotion

Indie rock band Manchester Orchestra has been enthralling fans since it first emerged from Atlanta, Georgia, on a wave of rock-band hype in the mid-2000s. Over a decade later, the band was still capable of creating moments of transcendence, as demonstrated in 2021 with a lush — and perhaps better — cover version of Neil Young's "Unknown Legend," performed in session for SiriusXM.

Young's original was released as a promotional single for the critically acclaimed album "Harvest Moon" in 1992, and became a fan favorite. The song revolves around a memory the narrator has of a woman he once knew who worked in a diner, telling us he "never saw a woman look finer/ I used to order just to watch her float across the floor." Later in the song, the narrator imagines the woman racing across America on a Harley Davidson, moving from place to place like her father did, and possibly having children of her own along the way. The song was inspired by Young's early relationship with his future wife, Pegi.

The song is deceptively simple, and Young artfully establishes an instrumental that's both upbeat and melancholy, reflecting the mixed blessing that is a life spent on the open road. But for its cover version, Manchester Orchestra manages to give the song even more emotional heft.