Interviews That Derailed Rock Bands' Entire Careers

The Beatles could do little wrong after the band arrived in the U.S. in 1964. An era-defining appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show," one of the best TV shows of the 1950s, introduced the British stars to American listeners. From there followed a bevy of chart-topping singles and studio albums, as well as incredible live performances given to delirious, screaming crowds. But the Fab Four's golden run as a touring phenomenon came to an abrupt end in 1966, when John Lennon made some remarks in an otherwise inconsequential interview that changed The Beatles' career forever.

Lennon was speaking to his friend, journalist Maureen Cleave, who was interviewing the performer for the London Evening Standard (via Beatles Interviews), when he suggested: "Christianity will go. It will vanish and shrink. I needn't argue about that; I'm right and I will be proved right. We're more popular than Jesus now. I don't know which will go first — rock 'n' roll or Christianity. Jesus was all right but his disciples were thick and ordinary. It's them twisting it that ruins it for me."

The quote then circulated in the United States after being picked up by the fanzine "Datebook" and amplified by conservative groups opposed to the band. The interview became the biggest scandal of the Fab Four's career, leading to radio bans, death threats, and public burnings of The Beatles' records and memorabilia. Lennon apologized repeatedly, but his comment permanently altered the group's reputation in the eyes of some fans and emboldened those who had been suspicious of the band to begin with. The blowback was one of the factors that led to The Beatles' decision to stop touring and focus solely on studio work.