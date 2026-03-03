Fleetwood Mac's Dreams Was Rock Perfection Until TikTok Ruined It

No matter how perfect or renowned a song is, the internet may always find a way to ruin it. And this has been tried once again with a song without many competitors in quality, or popularity. When Fleetwood Mac released their breakout, and now classic, "Rumours," in 1977, it went on to go No. 1 on charts in the U.S. and U.K. alike, among others, won Album of the Year at the 1978 Grammys, and now has sold over 40 million copies today. It's plain and simple: there's not many rock albums that have been as successful, beloved, and acclaimed.

And on this classic album was the smooth, groovy rock track "Dreams," which has become the band's top hit to this day, and is now being rediscovered, and posted to oblivion, on popular social media platforms. But some new fans don't know the gold they've struck with this Fleetwood Mac masterpiece, and may not be appreciating it fully, so it's worth taking a moment to understand where the song came from, and why it's so great.

The song, written by Stevie Nicks, was conceived in the height of the tumult following the band at the time, making the song and album's success all the more impressive. It contains one of the most memorable and catchy hooks in all of classic rock, sung by Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and Christine McVie: "Oh, thunder only happens when it's rainin'/ Players only love you when they're playing / Say, "Women, they will come and they will go"/ When the rain washes you clean, you'll know."