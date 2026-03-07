'80s B-Side Songs That Outshined Their Lead Singles

In the 1980s, we often approved of the singles that record companies chose from albums we cherished. Who doesn't love New Order's transcendent "Bizarre Love Triangle," a single from the band's 1986 "Brotherhood" LP? However, we often preferred those singles' B-sides. Music consumption changed in the 1980s, and that arguably aided some B-sides. No longer were neglected songs solely reliant on being flipped by commercial radio DJs to be heard, partly driven by the emergence of college radio, which drew listeners to underground hits.

For example, the magisterial and tragic 1980 single "Love Will Tear Us Apart" is probably Joy Division's finest moment, but many prefer "These Days," its harder-hitting synth-driven flip side. And Madonna's irresistible and propulsive "Into The Groove" was never released as a commercial A-side in the U.S., relegated instead to the B-side of the disputably less-immediate and engaging "Angel."

Leaving aside the above heavy-hitters, we've chosen those B-sides we think cut through 1980s culture's signal-to-noise ratio; songs not slated to be hits that reached listeners nonetheless, drawing on the club scene, MTV, nascent college radio, and even old-school commercial radio, to shape the soundtrack of a decade.