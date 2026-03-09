The 5 Saddest Lyrics In All Of Rock History

Sad songs are an enormously important part of self-care. When you can't quite let the feelings out, when the bad vibes are stuck in you like a kidney stone, nothing gets the good old cathartic tears flowing better than a couple of well-chosen sad songs.

Scientists have tried to parse what makes sad music sad: The structure of the music plays a part, with the tempo, key, and harmonies all contributing, but ultimately we just seem to know sad music when we hear it. Layer well-crafted, mournful lyrics on top of that, and you've got one of the most effective ways of reducing someone to a blubbering mess.

Here, we've collected five of the most gut-punching, tear-jerking, heartstring-wrenching lyrics in rock music. We've tried to expand beyond romantic heartbreak — a limitless source of gloomtastic tunes — to bring you a fuller spectrum of sadness... and, ooh-la-la, we've even got one in French.