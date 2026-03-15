5 Rock Songs From 1968 That Sound Even Cooler Today

At first blush, the Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil" may appear to be an ode to Satan, but this song from 1968's "Beggar's Banquet" is really a condemnation of humanity's capacity for evil. Sure, you can blame Lucifer for all the horrific episodes throughout history from the Nazi atrocities of World War II to the murders of John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert F. Kennedy, but in truth, it's "you and me," — i.e., humanity — who are ultimately responsible.

With its samba beat that keeps the song rolling along, a rollicking piano line, and Jagger's swaggering portrayal of the Dark One, it's a song that defies its time even as it plows through history, beginning with Jesus' crucifixion and ending in 1968 with Robert's murder, the year the song was recorded. Even if the lyrics could go on to describe all the horrors unleashed by people on other people in the decades since the end of the 1960s, Jagger's jiving Lucifer has already made his point with no updates needed. The Rolling Stones may have been one of the most important rock bands of the 1960s, but nearly all of the songs on "Beggars Banquet" have managed to continue to sound contemporary. Still, "Sympathy for the Devil" holds a special relevance for pointing the mirror at us amid the ongoing suffering in our world.