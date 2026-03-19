5 Classic Love Songs Inspired By The Romance Of Spring

What illuminates the rejuvenating power of spring better than a classic love song? Set aside the renewed need for lawn work and the onslaught of hay fever-causing pollen; nature's reawakening comes with a dazzling dose of romance that calls for a sunny soundtrack to match the moment.

It's rare these days to find songs that single out spring as a cause for amorous celebration, but it was a big deal back in the day. April in particular seemed to be a focal point, ripe as that month is with opportunities for picnics and park strolls. And with spring months being a favored time for weddings, the soul-stirring music of the solstice season puts a rosy spin on all the love drifting through the air.

If you haven't considered the finest classic love songs inspired by the charm and joy of springtime, here's a catalog of titles that illuminate the post-winter warm-up and its power to cast a love spell over the unwitting romantic in us all. So, pop a Claritin and read up on the season's sweetest love songs.