5 Classic Rock Album Interludes That Are Actually Worth A Listen

Sometimes, our favorite moments from classic-rock albums aren't even songs. They're interludes, the brief not-quite-tunes that emerge from a record's grooves to entrance and bewitch us, often weaving a spell more powerful than the full-fledged songs that surround them. Our picks for five classic rock interludes worth listening to can be spare and nostalgic, like Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera's Latin-infused acoustic guitar and oboe duet "Lagrima." Or, they can set the stage for what happens next, like the moody, mysterious, and emotional "Start," which pricks the hair on the backs of our necks before colliding with Peter Gabriel's paranoid "I Don't Remember."

Interludes can include lyrics, like Jethro Tull's storytelling "Cheap Day Return," an everyday vignette set on a freezing train platform, or they can spotlight wordless vocals, like Iggy Pop's tortured wails, which accentuate the sense of loneliness and dread that undergirds "Night Music." Some of the best interludes, like Led Zeppelin's rippling "Black Mountain Side," deftly bridge the longer songs that precede and follow them.

Ultimately, interludes are short, so we've limited the length of our choices to two minutes and 30 seconds or less. They also don't open or close an album, serving as either a palate cleanser or a linking device between two songs. Here, then, are our picks for classic rock's best interludes, the intriguing, enchanting, and most-listenable pieces of music that often enhance great albums.