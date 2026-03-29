5 Rock Songs From 1964 That Sound Even Cooler Today

Who could argue that sticking to a formula is cynical when it sounds as good as the Kinks' "All Day and All of the Night"? The 1964 smash, which hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, boasts an almost identical guitar sound to "You Really Got Me," the band's breakthrough single that was released just three months before "All Day and All of the Night." It also features the same shameless lyrical yearning, but dials up the innuendo and, with it, the subversiveness of the track while remaining vague enough to allow it to receive widespread play on rock radio.

Written by Ray Davies and recorded in a matter of hours as the Kinks sought to capitalize on their early success, "All Day and All of the Night" goes further than its predecessor in its growling power chords and in Ray Davies' vocal performance, which grows more unhinged as the track continues. "I cranked up my guitar more than on 'You Really Got Me.' When we went into the studio, everybody knew what they were doing. There was a new-found confidence. I think we did it in three takes," guitarist Dave Davies told Classic Rock. His brother Ray agrees that at the time the band was "cocky," but we have that to thank for the swagger the song would establish in generations of garage and punk rockers thereafter.