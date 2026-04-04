These 5 Classic Rock Outros Still Stop Us Dead In Our Tracks Today

As much as an entrance matters, a song's exit may leave a far more important impression. The final notes struck by the driving pianos, vocals, or guitars, if impressive enough, may make us just have to start the track over again entirely. Whether it's a rousing instrumental outro, a set of lyrics and vocals that drive the central theme home, or an overall feel of credits rolling behind the track's short story, the songs in this list use their greatest strengths at the tail end of their runtimes.

Classic rock 'n' roll is filled with songs that leave us moved in some way, across songs from the mid 1960s to the late 1980s, and the songs in this list draw on special substances of folk, soul, and more to create their unmissable exits. If you're looking to be stopped dead in your tracks at the pure power of music, and be left feeling different than when you started, look no further than these excellent songs by The Smiths, Al Green, Joan Baez, America, and Bob Dylan.