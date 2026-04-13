5 Iggy Pop Songs That Transformed Rock's DNA

The phrase "living legend" tends to get thrown around a lot in the rock world, yet there is no term that better describes Iggy Pop. Since emerging in the late 1960s as frontman for Detroit rock band The Stooges, the erstwhile James Newell Osterberg Jr. has been a driving force in rock, nicknamed the "Godfather of Punk" for the influence he's had on music over a period spanning six decades and counting.

Pop has experienced multiple musical evolutions over the years while remaining distinctly and idiosyncratically himself. Like fellow proto-punk pioneer Lou Reed, his most iconic songs have come from collaborations with David Bowie. Other collaborators over the years — an eclectic list, to be sure — have included The B-52's Kate Pierson, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, jazz organist Dr. Lonnie Smith, Guns 'N Roses guitarist Slash, and producer Danger Mouse.

Meanwhile, Pop continues to hit the road and go on tour — still performing with his signature sans-shirt look. In fact, it speaks volumes about his continued cultural relevance that the same month of his 79th birthday in April 2026, he was also a headliner at Coachella, the music world's annual bastion of hipper-than-hipness. With that in mind, there's no better time to reflect on his immense influence on music by highlighting five Iggy Pop songs that transformed rock's DNA. These are songs that influenced the trajectory of other bands and genres, inpsiring musicians like Nikki Sixx and driving entire genres like punk and grunge.