5 Rock Songs Every Gen Xer's Road Trip Playlist Needs

You may have the tank full of gas, snacks packed, and the seat warmers set to a cozily bun-toasting temperature, but you're not really ready for a road trip until you've got a curated set of driving tunes. If you're a Gen Xer, we've made you a starter playlist by pulling a few tracks from the '80s and '90s that motorists are most likely to remember from their early days on the road, but they're chosen with a few things in mind.

Driving songs need to be energetic without being frantic, upbeat without being so perky they make you wish you weren't in the car. The ideal road trip mix balances songs of different energies and distinct eras of your music-listening career to keep the driver entertained and engaged enough not to zone out staring at the white lines. (And every few tracks something to yell-sing along to, as a treat.)

Gone are the days of carefully writing out track listings on a CD or making mixtapes; now we have the relatively efficient experience of futzing with the phone for an hour, approving or rejecting the algorithm's suggestions. (No, computer, I don't want to cruise down the highway to Jamiroquai. Thanks for asking, I guess.) Anyway, here are five of our top recs.