Rock Bands Who Lost Their Keyboardists To Mega-Successful Artists

Plenty of rock bands have acted as incubators for artists who left for greener pastures, and keyboardists have been no exception to those who walked away. Because keyboardists do so much to shape a group's sound — laying down a boogie-woogie foundation, providing synthesizer stings to progressive epics, or adding shade and color to contemplative folk songs — rock bands that see them lured away are faced with a quandary.

Some of these bands, such as Chicken Shack, simply soldiered on without altering their sound, replacing their departed pianist with another. Others, including the Strawbs, continued to evolve and trace a career as arguably unique and successful as the group their former keyboardist left for. And then there were the bands that stumbled and withered, or had to deal with the double-whammy of losing a prized keyboard player twice over. Regardless of the outcome, these rock bands ultimately expanded rock's family tree, fostering and launching more bands and branches that have either flourished or withered, yet leaving rock music so much richer for it.