5 Neil Young Songs Only True Fans Will Appreciate

There's so much to love in the Neil Young songs that made his name, but "Heart of Gold" and "Harvest Moon" are just the beginning of the trip, barely scratching the surface of his monumental output. Dig deeper into his folk, rock, and country-inflected catalogue, and you find songs that only true fans appreciate. These less-heralded gems complete the picture of this prolific artist's work, showcasing his creative range, experimentation, invention, and constant, fascinating evolution.

Dig through albums ranging from 1973's "Time Fades Away" to 2012's "Psychedelic Pill" and beyond, and you find decades of songs that will always beguile and blow fans' minds. True fans unearth parts of Neil Young's tragic real-life story in songs like "Don't Be Denied" or "On the Beach." The deeper you delve into his records, the more treasures emerge for the true connoisseurs, and the fuller the picture of this enigmatic Canadian singer-songwriter gets.

The trove of treasured deep cuts is boundless — Young's production since the '60s has been workmanlike, steady, and basically unparalleled. In putting together this list, we focused on Young's solo efforts (including with Crazy Horse) and excluded songs he did with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young. There are surely tons we've missed, but here are five songs sure to be catnip to Young obsessives, completists, and fanatics. And even if you don't have a faded T-shirt or favorite live recording, they still highlight everything we love about him.