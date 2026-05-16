5 Hits That Prove 1965 Was The Decade's Best Year For Blues Rock

The 1960s birthed and popularized blues rock, which enjoyed a flurry of great years throughout the decade thanks to legendary acts such as Otis Redding. But one year from that decade truly showcased the versatility and range of blues rock: the absolutely stacked peak of 1965, with its sublime combination of pop-focused commercial hits like the Rolling Stones' "Heart of Stone" and more classic yet timeless works from Bob Dylan and the Animals.

For this list, we didn't focus solely on chart success to define these entries as hits, but also considered the outsized influence that these blues rock classics of 1965, such as the Paul Butterfield Blues Band's "Born in Chicago," had on future music. Each of these entries is widely recognized as being an exemplary blues rock masterpiece, and we've selected a variety of different takes on the genre. But aside from being outstanding blues rock songs, they all have one thing in common: they were all part of that premier year for '60s blues-infused rock, 1965.