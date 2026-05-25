5 Bob Dylan Songs We'd Trade The World To Hear Again For The First Time

Few artists have a catalog as memorable as Bob Dylan's — and that's why we'd love to forget all about him. Hear us out. What if you could pick five tunes by the Pulitzer Prize-winner that you could hear again for the very first time — musical miracles that thrilled you, surprised you, or rocked your world? Imagine that you've woken up with no recollection of "Tangled Up in Blue" or "Blowin' in the Wind." There's an embarrassment of riches before you. What mere five would you want to experience from a fresh perspective?

The songs we chose possess a few qualities that would make our hypothetical mind wipe worthwhile. One is that moment in a song when we're suddenly uplifted, the point where a well-crafted piece of music surges to something much more. Another is an overall mood that triggers an upwelling of emotion. Yet another is wordplay that suggests more than one meaning, and every interpretation is intriguing if not profound. In the end, there is no set template for choosing the Dylan songs you'd want to experience anew, just as there is no formula for his genius.