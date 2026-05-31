5 Hits That Prove 1968 Was The Decade's Best Year For Bluegrass Music

Though it's known for being when "flower power" was in full bloom, the 1960s were an incredibly fertile period for bluegrass, producing some of its most innovative and trailblazing sounds. That might surprise many, as "innovative" is not one of the words that's usually associated with bluegrass, a genre that prides itself on sticking to its roots. But even bluegrass couldn't avoid the transformative touch of the times, making 1968 one of its most exciting years. Much like those hippies putting flowers in their hair when they gathered in San Francisco, bluegrass was a young, budding, 20-something by the '60s — sorta.

The history of bluegrass dates back to the 1600s, when settlers from Ireland, Scotland, and England relocated to the Appalachian region of the United States. They brought their musical traditions — like jigs — and blended them with the American sounds of blues, country, and gospel, developed down in the Mississippi Delta (the banjo, after all, is African in origin).

Arnold Schultz, the son of a former enslaved person, developed a guitar playing style that would greatly influence Bill Monroe, whose band — Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys — gave the genre its namesake. Monroe's appearance on the Grand Ole Opry radio broadcast in 1939 is commonly accepted as the birth of "bluegrass," and it would take off during the '40s and '50s, until right before a hip-shaking boy from Memphis became the King of Rock 'n' Roll. But the music didn't wither once Elvis Presley and Beatlemania took over. As you'll see, it was still growing strong.