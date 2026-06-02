5 Golden Oldies We Always Turn Up When They Come On The Radio

You may not consider yourself a Golden Oldies fan, but chances are you've sung along to one at some point during your life. Here, we've selected five Golden Oldies we can't help turning up when they come on the radio.

The New York Times reported as early as 1972 how commercial radio had made a decisive turn toward playing older music, and vastly grown its audience in the process. What's notable is that, since then, much of the music that was considered appealingly retro in the early 1970s has continued to have appeal for modern listeners half a century later.

Here, then, are five Golden Oldies that you are sure to find irresistible. The exact definition of a Golden Oldie is still debated; some say that the term refers exclusively to evergreen songs released between 1955 and 1965, while others are far more liberal with their definition, saying that songs released decades ago automatically join the category after a certain amount of time has passed. For this article, we're calling golden oldies rock and R&B songs released up until the end of the 1960s. These are songs you instantly recognize the moment you hear them on the radio, and your hand goes to the volume dial with barely a thought.