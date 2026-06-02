5 Songs That Take Boomers Back To Their First High School Party

If you're a baby boomer, chances are there are special songs from back in the day that still remind you of specific moments in your youth. And with emotions especially strong during adolescence, for many older generations there are songs out there that have the uncanny ability to transport us all the way back to high school parties, reminding us of the friends we knew and the formative romances that we can still feel decades down the line.

Here, then, are five songs from around the time many boomers came of age — we've stuck to the '60s — that we think are most likely to remind them of their first high school party. From the dulcet sounds of the Beach Boys to the rumbunctiousness of the Kingsmen, they may not all hit the spot — if you are an older or younger boomer, there may be tracks here that came too late or vice versa — but let the tunes cast your mind back and see what memories they summon.